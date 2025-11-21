Nash County woman accused of starving her daughter and nearly three dozen pets

An eastern North Carolina woman has been accused of starving her child and nearly three-dozen pets.

Deputies from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Nancy Gupton’s nine-year-old daughter was found malnourished and living in filth; investigators also seized 35 animals from her Nashville home on November 10, and said many were in poor health.

She was arrested and charged with felony child abuse and cruelty to animals.

After a review by the Nash County District Attorney’s Office, Gupton has now been charged with an additional 35 counts of animal cruelty by starvation.

She’s accused of starving a dog, two cats, a rabbit, a ferret, two chinchillas, 18 parakeets, three cockatiels, six chickens, and a goose.