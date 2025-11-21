Former middle school teacher to be placed on sex offender registry after recording students changing

A former teacher who recorded students changing clothes in his classroom will have to register as a sex offender.

Stephen Bera was a language arts teacher at New Bridge Middle School in Jacksonville in May of 2022, when police found a hidden camera in his classroom that captured images of students changing for a musical performance.

Bera pled guilty in September to 18 counts of felony secret peeping.

He was given a suspended sentence with 2-1/2 years of supervised probation, and ordered to register as a sex offender for the next 30 years.