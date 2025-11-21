Fire training will impact travel on Hammocks Beach Road in Swansboro this weekend

The Swansboro Fire Department will be training this week by burning — and extinguishing — a home on Hammocks Beach Road.

Officials said several agencies will participate in the live fire training.

The burn will take place on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Smoke and visible fire will be present.

Because of the scale of the exercise and to ensure safety, Hammock Beach Road from Cormorant Drive to Holly Hills Court will be closed during the exercise.