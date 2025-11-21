© 2025 Public Radio East
Fire training will impact travel on Hammocks Beach Road in Swansboro this weekend

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 21, 2025 at 8:54 AM EST
Because of the scale of the exercise and to ensure safety, Hammock Beach Road from Cormorant Drive to Holly Hills Court will be closed during the exercise.

The Swansboro Fire Department will be training this week by burning — and extinguishing — a home on Hammocks Beach Road.

Officials said several agencies will participate in the live fire training.

The burn will take place on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Smoke and visible fire will be present.

Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
