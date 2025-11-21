© 2025 Public Radio East
Elective surgeries on hold at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 21, 2025 at 8:51 AM EST
Elective surgeries are being put on hold at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune because of HVAC system problems at the hospital.

The problems with the heating and cooling system of the hospital’s operating rooms and the need for construction work to fix them were announced on Wednesday.

They are rescheduling surgeries through December 10th.

Officials said the hospital’s trauma center remains open, with two operating rooms available for emergency surgeries, if necessary.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
