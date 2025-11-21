Elective surgeries on hold at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
Elective surgeries are being put on hold at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune because of HVAC system problems at the hospital.
The problems with the heating and cooling system of the hospital’s operating rooms and the need for construction work to fix them were announced on Wednesday.
They are rescheduling surgeries through December 10th.
Officials said the hospital’s trauma center remains open, with two operating rooms available for emergency surgeries, if necessary.