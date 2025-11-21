Carjacking of driver's ed vehicle leads to police chase that ends in crash into Hubert home

Jacksonville Police and the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said the theft of a driver’s education car ended with the suspect crashing into a house.

Investigators said 33-year-old Dominic Evins stole a vehicle on Doris Avenue in Jacksonville on Tuesday, before later carjacking the driver’s ed car at White Oak High School. Two students and an instructor were in the car at the time, but officials said they were not hurt.

The stolen car crashed into a home on Riggs Road after a police chase that reached speeds of 115 miles an hour.

Evins was hospitalized after the crash.