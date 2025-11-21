© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Carjacking of driver's ed vehicle leads to police chase that ends in crash into Hubert home

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 21, 2025 at 9:18 AM EST
Police said a 14-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday during a gathering at a Goldsboro home.
Image: Jobs For Felons Hub on Flickr via Creative Commons)
Investigators said 33-year-old Dominic Evins stole a vehicle on Doris Avenue in Jacksonville on Tuesday, before later carjacking the driver’s ed car at White Oak High School. Two students and an instructor were in the car at the time, but officials said they were not hurt.

Jacksonville Police and the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said the theft of a driver’s education car ended with the suspect crashing into a house.

Investigators said 33-year-old Dominic Evins stole a vehicle on Doris Avenue in Jacksonville on Tuesday, before later carjacking the driver’s ed car at White Oak High School. Two students and an instructor were in the car at the time, but officials said they were not hurt.

The stolen car crashed into a home on Riggs Road after a police chase that reached speeds of 115 miles an hour.

Evins was hospitalized after the crash.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston