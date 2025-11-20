Plan to redevelop Boone Golf Course raises concerns

A developer is eyeing Boone’s public golf course for future construction.

The golf course is one of the area’s last large open spaces. And while the course is public, it sits on privately owned land.

The proposal would turn the site into a resort development and reduce the course from 18 to nine holes.

Dalton George, the Mayor-elect of Boone, says he’s received more feedback from constituents on the golf course issue than any other in his four years on the town council.

“A lot of the concern really is because folks don't want to lose access to one of the last public courses in Watauga County," he says. "I think that’s the heart of it. Most golf courses around us are private.”

George says there are also environmental concerns about altering the land.

The developer has not yet submitted a formal application for the project.

