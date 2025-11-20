East Charlotte businesses lose thousands as Border Patrol makes residents afraid to leave homes

Since Customs and Border Protection arrived in Charlotte Saturday, many immigrant families have been afraid to leave their homes. This fear has left many Hispanic businesses in east Charlotte wondering if it's even safe to open. Others have come up with creative solutions to keep both workers and customers safe.

Greg Asciutto, executive director of nonprofit CharlotteEAST, spent Wednesday morning checking on businesses in the city’s Greater Eastland Area.

“Business owners are making tough decisions, and, first and foremost, it’s about safety,” Asciutto said. “It’s about keeping their people safe and our community safe.”

He said that of the roughly 400 businesses in the area, about half are operated by first-generation immigrants.

Customer traffic has slowed for many businesses in east Charlotte since Customs and Border Protection arrived Saturday. Asciutto said that over half of the more than 60 businesses he’s heard from are closed and don’t know when they’ll reopen.

“The best way that I can describe it to people who don’t live on the east side is this is eerily reminiscent of the first week of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Asciutto said.

Many businesses have already suffered thousands of dollars in lost revenue since the weekend.

WFAE spoke to Diana, the manager of one Mexican restaurant on Milton Road, who said most of their Hispanic customers have stopped coming in.

“We know there are many folks who need to get something to eat, but won’t leave their homes for fear of immigration,” she said. “So, this is a service we can offer to help those who need it in this moment.”

Original Spanish: "Sabemos que hay muchas personas que tiene la necesidad de obtener algo para comer, pero no salen por el miedo immigración. Entonces, es un servicio que estamos poniendo la disposición para ayudar a las personas que lo necesitan en esta momento."

The restaurant has maintained sales through home delivery services like DoorDash. Others have pivoted to take-out only.

WFAE spoke to staff at a couple of restaurants in east Charlotte that have remained open, but keep their doors locked. This allows them to control who enters the business.

Clemente works at a restaurant off Albemarle Road. The store has remained open because even though workers and customers are afraid, they still need to make money.

“We’re in a country where if you don’t work, you don’t eat. If you don’t work, you’re not paying the rent,” he said.

Original Spanish: "Estamos en un país donde este país si tú no trabajas, tú no comes, si no trabajas no pagas la renta."