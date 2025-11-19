Davidson County residents, advocates speak out against natural gas pipeline project

Davidson County residents and environmental advocates voiced their concerns at a state meeting on Tuesday about a natural gas pipeline project that they say could cause harmful impacts felt by future generations.

The Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company is looking to upgrade a compression station in Lexington as part of its Southeast Supply Enhancement Project. The company applied to the state to modify the facility’s air quality permit to make the changes.

Crystal Norford, with Clean Water for North Carolina, said at a press conference that residents living near the station already deal with excessive noise, unpleasant smells and the fear that something could go wrong.

“We cannot allow this to get worse, and this proposed expansion will make it worse," Norford said. "This is unfair to the families, children and elderly that live within this community.”

Residents who spoke in opposition to the project in a public hearing shared similar concerns. Gas industry representatives said it would help meet increasing energy demand.

Several municipalities have passed resolutions calling for environmental concerns to be fully addressed.

The state has up to 30 days to make its decision on the air quality permit application, unless more information is needed.