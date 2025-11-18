© 2025 Public Radio East
Pharmacy eyes purchase of Forsyth Hall of Justice

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published November 18, 2025 at 2:28 PM EST
The Forsyth County Hall of Justice sign in Winston-Salem
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
The Forsyth County Hall of Justice in Winston-Salem

A local pharmacy is taking steps to buy the former county courthouse building in Winston-Salem, which has been vacant for more than two years.

Forsyth County officials are considering a $2.6 million offer from Med Solutions Compounding Pharmacy, which produces custom medications. The proposal comes in well below the county’s original $5.5 million asking price, but officials say it’s the strongest offer they’ve received.

Forsyth County Economic Development Director Kirby Robinson says more than 100 potential buyers expressed interest and 25 toured the property, but “We've struggled to convert that interest into an offer," he says. "The market feedback has been that the cost of redevelopment, especially for multifamily housing, which I think is initially what we thought we might see there, is very high.”

Med Solutions has pitched transforming the former Hall of Justice into a mixed-use facility containing office space, retail and a pharmacy.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is set to discuss next steps at a meeting on Thursday.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
