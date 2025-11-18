Fear spreads as border patrol agents descend on Triangle

Some businesses that cater to Latino customers were closed Tuesday as federal immigration officers fanned out across the Triangle. Other business owners say they've closed to protect the safety of their employees.

In a shopping center in south Raleigh, more than half the stores were closed, including a large international supermarket. In the parking lot was pastor Caleb Wolf from the United Church of Chapel Hill.

"We are out here today to document what is going on as a way of protecting the community," said Wolf. "Both individuals who might be detained and also anyone who's in the vicinity just to know there is an ICE presence should someone arrive."

matt ramey / For WUNC Reverend Caleb Wolf, a Siembra volunteer leading a group watching out for ICE, gives insturctions to a volunteer.

Wolf says he's part of a team assembled by Siembra NC, a Latino activist group. They are monitoring places where they think immigration arrests might take place.

The immigrant rights advocacy group said its members across the Triangle have concerns about their safety as Customs and Border Patrol makes its way into Raleigh.

"We have members across Wake County, Durham, Orange, Johnston, even here into Guilford County. And people are staying home. People are really scared," said Siembra NC's co-director is Nikki Marin-Baena. "Some people are making the choice to go to work anyway, but they're trying to get rides to work from other people."

Marin-Baena says people are asking the organization for advice, like if they should even go to work or send their children to school.

Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell said there have been several confirmed at a city council meeting that U.S. Border Patrol sightings in both Wake and Durham counties Tuesday. A spokesperson for Cary said they've also confirmed that they're aware of federal border patrol agents in the area.

