Nearly 21,000 CMS students absent as Border Patrol deploys in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say 20,935 students were absent from school Monday, the first school day since U.S. Border Patrol began conducting operations in the Charlotte area.

That accounts for around 15% of the district's total enrollment, according to Tom Miner, CMS assistant communications officer.

"The number of students absent today varied across our 185 schools and across various student groups," Miner said in a statement, adding the data is unofficial until approved by the state.

WFAE has requested more information on how that compares to an average day, but according to Department of Public Instruction data last updated in December 2024, the three-year historical average absence rate is about 7.85%.

The data comes as education leaders voiced concern that students would stay home out of fear of ongoing Border Patrol operations.

As reports of U.S. Border Patrol activity continued across Charlotte Monday, there had been anecdotal reports of absences at schools in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Outside East Mecklenburg High School on Monday, PTSO vice president Leah Zanville said it appeared fewer students were coming to class.

“I can't really say what they’re seeing in terms of numbers,” Zanville said. “But standing here across the street in the morning and in the afternoon, it’s hard to miss.”

Zanville was among a group of parents and volunteers who positioned themselves around the school during morning drop-off and afternoon dismissal to provide a visible presence for students and staff. She said their goal was to be a “friendly presence” and to observe and record in the event federal agents appeared near the campus.

“We also have observed that they seem like they're less likely to go through with actions when you have a lot of witnesses and we're trying to learn lessons from other cities that have had to endure this in the past,” Zanville said.

The PTSO, which recently organized a food drive, is also mobilizing to deliver supplies to families who may be especially vulnerable during the ongoing enforcement activity.