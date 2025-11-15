Border Patrol agents seen conducting operations in east Charlotte

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were seen in east Charlotte on Saturday morning, arresting at least one person. A protest is planned for 2 p.m. in uptown, as tensions rise over the deployment of federal agents to conduct immigration enforcement operations in Charlotte.

Agents wearing green uniforms with Border Patrol identifying patches, masks and sunglasses chased and arrested a man at a shopping center at the corner of Rosehaven Drive and Central Avenue. The area is known for its large Latino and immigrant population. The circumstances of the arrest were not immediately clear.

Charlotte officials have been preparing for the Border Patrol's arrival since news of the deployment first appeared in national media earlier this week. Agents are coming from Chicago, where they have been conducting operations, and will reportedly head to New Orleans next. The scope and duration of the Charlotte deployment remain unclear.

Early Saturday, the city of Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Mecklenburg County sent a joint statement urging people who protest to do so peacefully.

"The expected U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (commonly called “Border Patrol”) operations are causing unnecessary fear and uncertainty in our community as recent operations in other cities have resulted in people without criminal records being detained and violent protests being the result of unwarranted actions," the statement said. "We know many of you want to speak out and make your voices heard — and that’s your right. We ask that, as a community, we do so peacefully. We do not want to see violence like many have witnessed in other cities. We can stand up for what we believe in without resorting to violence."

Several groups have announced a protest for 2 p.m. at First Ward Park. Gov. Josh Stein also urged people to demonstrate peacefully.

Nick de la Canal / WFAE U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in east Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.

This is a developing story and will be updated.