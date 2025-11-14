Integrated medical, dental, and behavioral health services clinic to open in ENC medically underserved area

Access to comprehensive healthcare services remains a persistent challenge in many rural communities across America. In Bertie County, North Carolina, the Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center is addressing this issue through the development of the Aulander Dental and Primary Care Clinic.

Bertie County has long been designated as a medically underserved area, with residents facing significant barriers to receiving timely and affordable care. The new clinic addresses these needs, with eight dental operatories and four medical exam rooms that will provide integrated medical, dental, and behavioral health services under one roof.

While RCCHC secured two federal grants to support construction, that wasn’t enough to cover the entire project cost. The Golden LEAF Board awarded $500,000 to support construction and site work.

RCCHC Grants Manager Mandy Hall said the additional funding was essential, bridging the gap and ensuring the clinic could be completed as originally envisioned.

Currently staffed by 10 full-time employees, the clinic will eventually employ 17 healthcare professionals; fifteen of these positions will be full-time, with an average annual wage of $66,650, which is substantially higher than Bertie County’s 2023 average wage of $38,098.