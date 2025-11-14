© 2025 Public Radio East
Great white shark that had visited eastern North Carolina found dead in Canada

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 14, 2025 at 6:47 AM EST
Danny was detected in Nova Scotia and Cape Cod, to the Carolinas, and as far south as Cape Canaveral over the past six years.

A great white shark that had been a visitor to eastern North Carolina was recently found dead in Canada.

Officials with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said Danny was first identified in 2014 and then tagged by Dr. Greg Skomal, working with the AWSC research team in 2019 off Cape Cod.

Over the past six years, his acoustic tag provided invaluable data, helping scientists better understand white shark movements and behavior throughout the Northwest Atlantic.

During that time, Danny was detected in Nova Scotia and Cape Cod, to the Carolinas, and as far south as Cape Canaveral.

A team in Canada has conducted a necropsy to help determine Danny’s cause of death, and samples have been collected to further understanding of the species.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
