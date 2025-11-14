Great white shark that had visited eastern North Carolina found dead in Canada

A great white shark that had been a visitor to eastern North Carolina was recently found dead in Canada.

Officials with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said Danny was first identified in 2014 and then tagged by Dr. Greg Skomal, working with the AWSC research team in 2019 off Cape Cod.

Over the past six years, his acoustic tag provided invaluable data, helping scientists better understand white shark movements and behavior throughout the Northwest Atlantic.

During that time, Danny was detected in Nova Scotia and Cape Cod, to the Carolinas, and as far south as Cape Canaveral.

A team in Canada has conducted a necropsy to help determine Danny’s cause of death, and samples have been collected to further understanding of the species.