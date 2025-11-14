ENC hospital nationally recognized for excellence in patient experience

An eastern North Carolina hospital has been nationally recognized for excellence in patient experience.

ECU Health Chowan Hospital earned the second spot on PEP Health’s 2026 US Hospital Rankings, placing it among the top-performing hospitals in the country, based on real-time feedback from patients and families.

President Brian Harvill said being recognized as one of the top hospitals in the country for patient experience is a tremendous honor.

The rankings are based on tens of millions of unsolicited online comments in online forums, on review sites, and social media over the past year.

According to PEP Health, hospitals that prioritize patient experience see improved clinical outcomes, stronger financial performance and enhanced health equity.