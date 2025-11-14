© 2025 Public Radio East
ENC hospital nationally recognized for excellence in patient experience

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 14, 2025 at 6:52 AM EST
ECU Health Chowan Hospital earned the second spot on PEP Health’s 2026 US Hospital Rankings, placing it among the top-performing hospitals in the country, based on real-time feedback from patients and families.
An eastern North Carolina hospital has been nationally recognized for excellence in patient experience.

President Brian Harvill said being recognized as one of the top hospitals in the country for patient experience is a tremendous honor.

The rankings are based on tens of millions of unsolicited online comments in online forums, on review sites, and social media over the past year.

According to PEP Health, hospitals that prioritize patient experience see improved clinical outcomes, stronger financial performance and enhanced health equity.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
