Who's a good boy? ENC K9 credited with finding a child lost in the woods

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 13, 2025 at 6:35 AM EST
An eastern North Carolina K9 officer is credited with finding a lost child on Tuesday.

Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said the child walked away from their home in Vanceboro, and K9 Elliot found them in the woods.

The juvenile received medical care after being exposed to cold temperatures outside, and officials said the child is okay.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
