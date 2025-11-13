State officials working on plan to implement newly created Workforce Pell grants

North Carolina’s governor has directed the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships to make recommendations to effectively implement the newly created Workforce Pell grants.

Governor Josh Stein said the will open up doors of opportunity for young people seeking training for high-skill, high-wage jobs.

The federal government will make this new stream of funding available next July for workforce training programs at colleges in the United States. It allows learners who qualify for Pell grants to use the funding for shorter-term training options that are eight to 15 weeks long.

Eligible programs must, among other requirements, align with high-skill, high-wage, or in-demand industry sectors and count toward academic credit for a certificate or degree program.

The North Carolina Community College System is partnering the council to support the rollout of Workforce Pell in North Carolina.