© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

State officials working on plan to implement newly created Workforce Pell grants

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 13, 2025 at 7:01 AM EST
New hard hats from WaveCel are designed with a special lining that better cushions the brain against lateral impact and rotational forces.
WaveCel
File: New hard hats from WaveCel are designed with a special lining that better cushions the brain against lateral impact and rotational forces.

North Carolina’s governor has directed the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships to make recommendations to effectively implement the newly created Workforce Pell grants.

Governor Josh Stein said the will open up doors of opportunity for young people seeking training for high-skill, high-wage jobs.

The federal government will make this new stream of funding available next July for workforce training programs at colleges in the United States. It allows learners who qualify for Pell grants to use the funding for shorter-term training options that are eight to 15 weeks long.

Eligible programs must, among other requirements, align with high-skill, high-wage, or in-demand industry sectors and count toward academic credit for a certificate or degree program.

The North Carolina Community College System is partnering the council to support the rollout of Workforce Pell in North Carolina.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston