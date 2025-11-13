© 2025 Public Radio East
Reintroduced legislation would mandate review of veteran deaths from opioid overdoses

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 13, 2025 at 6:57 AM EST
Senior Airman Brittany Auld/U.S. Air Force
/
DVIDS

North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy has reintroduced the bipartisan Veteran Heroin Overdose Prevention (HOPE) Act to direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to conduct a review of veteran deaths from opioid overdoses in the past five years.

Murphy said North Carolina’s Third District is home to more than 76,000 veterans and some of our nation's finest warfighters, including those serving at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Stations Cherry Point and New River, and as a practicing physician and member of the Veterans Affairs Committee he’s passionate about finding solutions to address the veteran's opioid epidemic.

The HOPE Act would conduct a comprehensive examination of veterans who have been affected by opioids and non-prescribed substance addictions, in order to develop a better understanding of the underlying causes and develop effective strategies to mitigate those risk factors.

Wounded Warrior Project Vice President for Government and Community Relations Jose Ramos said the bill would bring greater attention to the crisis and equip the Department of Veterans Affairs with critical data to strengthen prevention and treatment efforts.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
