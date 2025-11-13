Reintroduced legislation would mandate review of veteran deaths from opioid overdoses

North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy has reintroduced the bipartisan Veteran Heroin Overdose Prevention (HOPE) Act to direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to conduct a review of veteran deaths from opioid overdoses in the past five years.

Murphy said North Carolina’s Third District is home to more than 76,000 veterans and some of our nation's finest warfighters, including those serving at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Stations Cherry Point and New River, and as a practicing physician and member of the Veterans Affairs Committee he’s passionate about finding solutions to address the veteran's opioid epidemic.

The HOPE Act would conduct a comprehensive examination of veterans who have been affected by opioids and non-prescribed substance addictions, in order to develop a better understanding of the underlying causes and develop effective strategies to mitigate those risk factors.

Wounded Warrior Project Vice President for Government and Community Relations Jose Ramos said the bill would bring greater attention to the crisis and equip the Department of Veterans Affairs with critical data to strengthen prevention and treatment efforts.