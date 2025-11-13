© 2025 Public Radio East
North Carolina Coastal Federation asking watermen and women to help locate and collect lost crab pots

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 13, 2025 at 6:53 AM EST
North Carolina Coastal Federation
The North Carolina Coastal Federation will begin its 12th year of the Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project in January.

Before the project kicks off, the Federation is asking commercial watermen and women along the northern and central coast to sign up and help locate and collect lost crab pots.

Every year, crab pots and other fishing gear are lost in our sounds in a variety of ways. Lost gear can get hung up or drift into channels, creating serious hazards for boaters, wildlife, and fishermen.

With the help of various partners, commercial fishermen and women are hired to collect the pots during the annual closure of internal coastal waters to all crab, eel, fish, and shrimp pots from January 1 to 31 from the Highway 58 bridge over Bogue Sound to Emerald Isle.

Those interested in taking part can apply on the Federation’s website. Applications are being accepted through December 12. Captains must have a valid North Carolina standard commercial fishing license.

Last year, the project removed more than 2,000 pots from select areas within three Marine Patrol Districts.
