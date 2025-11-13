N.C. lawmakers respond to passage of continuing resolution that ends longest government shutdown in U.S. history

President Donald Trump signed a government funding package late Wednesday night, ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Republican North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy voted to reopen the federal government after a 43-day shutdown. He said, “Congress passed a continuing resolution to fund the government at current levels, along with three full-year appropriations bills.”

Murphy added that, “The damage done by Democrats to the American people was not necessary and should never have happened in the first place.”

Meanwhile, North Carolina Democratic Congresswoman Alma Adams voted against the Republican Continuing Resolution because it failed to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits.

"My constituents are struggling to afford healthcare, food, and to make rent," she said, "They have suffered under the weight of this administration's poor economic policies and now 88,000 of my constituents are facing skyrocketing premiums next year without the ACA tax credits."

She said the CR does not address the healthcare crisis, and her priority has always been lowering costs for the people she represents.