© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

N.C. lawmakers respond to passage of continuing resolution that ends longest government shutdown in U.S. history

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 13, 2025 at 6:24 AM EST
Republican North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy voted to reopen the federal government after a 43-day shutdown. Meanwhile, North Carolina Democratic Congresswoman Alma Adams voted against the Republican Continuing Resolution because it failed to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits.
Drew Angerer
/
Getty Images

President Donald Trump signed a government funding package late Wednesday night, ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Republican North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy voted to reopen the federal government after a 43-day shutdown. He said, “Congress passed a continuing resolution to fund the government at current levels, along with three full-year appropriations bills.”

Murphy added that, “The damage done by Democrats to the American people was not necessary and should never have happened in the first place.”

Meanwhile, North Carolina Democratic Congresswoman Alma Adams voted against the Republican Continuing Resolution because it failed to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits.

"My constituents are struggling to afford healthcare, food, and to make rent," she said, "They have suffered under the weight of this administration's poor economic policies and now 88,000 of my constituents are facing skyrocketing premiums next year without the ACA tax credits."

She said the CR does not address the healthcare crisis, and her priority has always been lowering costs for the people she represents.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston