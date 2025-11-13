© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

N.C. lawmaker's bill would cut red tape for revolutionary diabetes treatment

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 13, 2025 at 6:55 AM EST
File: About 23 million adults have Type 2 diabetes, and most of them are overweight or obese.
iStockphoto
About 23 million adults have Type 2 diabetes, and most of them are overweight or obese.

A North Carolina U.S. Senator and a Utah colleague have introduced a bill intended to cut red tape necessary for a diabetes treatment.

An islet cell transplant injects cells from a donor pancreas into a recipient's liver, which restores the body's ability to regulate blood sugar, often reducing or eliminating the need for insulin injections.

U.S. Senators Ted Budd and Mike Lee said the Increase Support for Life-saving Endocrine Transplantation, or ISLET, Act corrects a miscategorization of islets as drugs rather than organs—cutting through unnecessary regulations keeping critical surgeries out of reach.

Budd said, “As the U.S. continues to lead the world in modern medicine, we should expand patient access to effective therapies rather than overregulating treatments.”
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston