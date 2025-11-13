N.C. lawmaker's bill would cut red tape for revolutionary diabetes treatment

A North Carolina U.S. Senator and a Utah colleague have introduced a bill intended to cut red tape necessary for a diabetes treatment.

An islet cell transplant injects cells from a donor pancreas into a recipient's liver, which restores the body's ability to regulate blood sugar, often reducing or eliminating the need for insulin injections.

U.S. Senators Ted Budd and Mike Lee said the Increase Support for Life-saving Endocrine Transplantation, or ISLET, Act corrects a miscategorization of islets as drugs rather than organs—cutting through unnecessary regulations keeping critical surgeries out of reach.

Budd said, “As the U.S. continues to lead the world in modern medicine, we should expand patient access to effective therapies rather than overregulating treatments.”