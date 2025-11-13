Feeding the Carolinas receives $1 million grant from The Duke Endowment

Feeding the Carolinas, the association of food banks in North Carolina and South Carolina, has received a $1 million grant from The Duke Endowment to help meet rising demand following disruptions to federal and state food programs.

SNAP, also known as food stamps, helps 1.4 million people in North Carolina and officials said more than 40 percent of SNAP recipients are families with children.

Officials with Feeding the Carolinas said demand levels have risen 30 percent or more in the two states, and some North Carolina food banks have set new records for the number of people seeking assistance in September.

Cuts to government-run food programs throughout 2025 have harmed food banks’ ability to meet the rising demand.