Feeding the Carolinas receives $1 million grant from The Duke Endowment

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 13, 2025 at 6:47 AM EST
Boxes of food ready to go at the Urban Ministries of Wake County's food bank.
Eamon Queeney for NPR
File: Boxes of food ready to go at the Urban Ministries of Wake County's food bank.

Feeding the Carolinas, the association of food banks in North Carolina and South Carolina, has received a $1 million grant from The Duke Endowment to help meet rising demand following disruptions to federal and state food programs.

SNAP, also known as food stamps, helps 1.4 million people in North Carolina and officials said more than 40 percent of SNAP recipients are families with children.

Officials with Feeding the Carolinas said demand levels have risen 30 percent or more in the two states, and some North Carolina food banks have set new records for the number of people seeking assistance in September.

Cuts to government-run food programs throughout 2025 have harmed food banks’ ability to meet the rising demand.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
