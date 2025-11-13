© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Deteriorating bridge in Beaufort County will soon be replaced

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 13, 2025 at 6:39 AM EST
NCDOT

A deteriorating bridge in Beaufort County will soon be replaced.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the 35-year-old two-lane Blounts Creek Bridge connects Blounts Creek to Highway 33 and Chocowinity.

The new bridge will be built south of the existing bridge, which will remain open while construction on the $11 million project is underway.

Work may start as early as December 1st. The new bridge is expected to be completed by fall 2028.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston