A deteriorating bridge in Beaufort County will soon be replaced.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the 35-year-old two-lane Blounts Creek Bridge connects Blounts Creek to Highway 33 and Chocowinity.

The new bridge will be built south of the existing bridge, which will remain open while construction on the $11 million project is underway.

Work may start as early as December 1st. The new bridge is expected to be completed by fall 2028.