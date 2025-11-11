Forsyth schools debt is down to $13M, but major budget cuts continue to strain educators

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials announced Monday night that the district’s debt is down to about $13 million — a fraction of what it was months ago.

Last school year, the district overspent its budget by nearly $46 million, according to the most recent financial audit.

A combination of efforts by the district, county commissioners and a coalition of community organizations called All In For Our Schools significantly knocked that figure down in recent weeks.

LaTida Smith, president of the Winston-Salem Foundation, which is part of that group, gave an update on fundraising efforts at this week’s Board of Education meeting.

“We are happy to share that we have raised $5.8 million," Smith said.

School board and audience members gave standing ovations, celebrating how far the donations have gone in reducing the district’s remaining debt.

Of the $13 million, WS/FCS owes roughly $6 million to actual vendors. The rest will appear as a negative fund balance until the district can replenish its savings.

But the evening wasn’t all joyous. During public comment, several teachers and staff members raised concerns about the massive budget cuts made in recent months to avoid overspending again this year.

Many of them, like Melissa Price, talked about the position reductions and subsequent resignations in the Exceptional Children department.

“Those teachers will be replaced with substitute teachers who have limited knowledge of special education in general," Price said. "Our facilitators, our coaches and our specialists will fill the gap. ... There's just simply not enough of us to do that work, and even less when we have to collectively furlough about 240 days.”

Lee Childress and other speakers also referenced recent news out of Southeast Middle School. According to a letter from the principal, there won’t be any certified EC teachers on the school’s staff come the end of November due to resignations.

“I understand this is a really tough time, but our people are struggling," Childress said. "And you're going to see what's happened at Southeast happen all over this county, and we do not need that to happen.”

District officials say they need to continue budgeting conservatively over the next five or so years to resolve the remaining debt and rebuild savings.