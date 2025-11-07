NC solar panel manufacturer builds new facility as demand for domestic panels soars

Federal legislators passed new regulations requiring U.S.-sourced and manufactured solar panels for commercial projects that hope to get tax credits, making demand for domestic panels skyrocket.

President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill has pushed solar companies to buy American-made panels, with new regulations that cap how much foreign material can go into a product and still meet eligibility requirements for tax breaks. There’s just one problem.

“We cannot manufacture a solar panel in America end-to-end,” said Bryce Bruncati, with Raleigh-based solar installer 8MSolar. "There are three brands of panels that I can sell. My costs have skyrocketed.”

Boviet Solar is trying to address that. The company has started interior construction of its photovoltaic cell manufacturing facility in Pitt County. The company already operates a panel assembly plant in Greenville, which began operations earlier this year.

Boviet stated that the solar cell manufacturer will help meet the growing demand for made-in-USA solar products.

It would produce enough cells for 3 gigawatts of solar power annually — enough for over 42,000 homes. Boviet anticipates that the facility will come online late next year.

