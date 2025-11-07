Five rescued from lifeboat after abandoning sinking sailboat hundreds of miles off NC coast

A U.S. Coast Guard crew from Elizabeth City rescued five people from a life raft in Thursday, hundreds of miles offshore of the North Carolina coast.

Coast Guard officials said the group abandoned their sailboat Magic Bus after it began taking on water 260 nautical miles offshore of Cape Hatteras.

The Coast Guard coordinated with the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush for refueling support during the long-distance helicopter rescue.

All five people were recovered in good health and transported to Air Station Elizabeth City.

