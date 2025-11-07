© 2025 Public Radio East
Five rescued from lifeboat after abandoning sinking sailboat hundreds of miles off NC coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston,
Annette Weston
Published November 7, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
U.S. Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City
/
DVIDS
Coast Guard officials said the group abandoned their sailboat Magic Bus after it began taking on water 260 nautical miles offshore of Cape Hatteras.

A U.S. Coast Guard crew from Elizabeth City rescued five people from a life raft in Thursday, hundreds of miles offshore of the North Carolina coast.

The Coast Guard coordinated with the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush for refueling support during the long-distance helicopter rescue.

All five people were recovered in good health and transported to Air Station Elizabeth City.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston
