Abandoned medical records found during demolition of buildings on ENC hospital campus

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 7, 2025 at 7:22 AM EST
Washington Regional Medical Center

Abandoned medical records were found in the demolition of outdated and unsafe buildings at an eastern North Carolina hospital.

Washington Regional Medical Center CEO Frank Avignone said during demolition of the buildings, a small number of old paper medical records from tenants that operated in those facilities more than 30 years ago were discovered.

He said the tenants were not affiliated with WRMC, and none of the records appear to belong to the current patients or staff.

Before demolition began, a WRMC team entered the buildings and removed all records that they could locate, but Avignone said lack of electricity and the presence of hazardous conditions—including extensive mold and animal waste— made some areas difficult to access.

He said one corner of one building contained additional records that were missed, and work was stopped so those records could be secured.

They’re being handled in accordance with state and federal regulations, he said.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
