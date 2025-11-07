Abandoned medical records found during demolition of buildings on ENC hospital campus

Abandoned medical records were found in the demolition of outdated and unsafe buildings at an eastern North Carolina hospital.

Washington Regional Medical Center CEO Frank Avignone said during demolition of the buildings, a small number of old paper medical records from tenants that operated in those facilities more than 30 years ago were discovered.

He said the tenants were not affiliated with WRMC, and none of the records appear to belong to the current patients or staff.

Before demolition began, a WRMC team entered the buildings and removed all records that they could locate, but Avignone said lack of electricity and the presence of hazardous conditions—including extensive mold and animal waste— made some areas difficult to access.

He said one corner of one building contained additional records that were missed, and work was stopped so those records could be secured.

They’re being handled in accordance with state and federal regulations, he said.