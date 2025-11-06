© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Lawsuit challenging removal of Confederate monument from Pitt County courthouse rejected

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 6, 2025 at 6:47 AM EST
The bronze statue that once stood atop the Pitt County Confederate Soldiers Monument is secured for transport as the sun begins to rise on Monday, June 22, 2020
Aaron Hines
/
City of Greenville
The bronze statue that once stood atop the Pitt County Confederate Soldiers Monument is secured for transport as the sun begins to rise on Monday, June 22, 2020.

In a split 2-1 vote, the North Carolina Court of Appeals rejected a lawsuit challenging the removal of a Confederate monument from the Pitt County courthouse.
The decision upheld a trial judge’s 2024 decision in the case.

The monument was removed from the courthouse property in June 2020, after it was damaged during a local protest, and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans, United Daughters of the Confederacy, and seven individuals filed a lawsuit concerning the removal.

The Appeals Court’s majority ruled that none of them had legal standing to bring the lawsuit against Pitt County.

Judge John Arrowood wrote in the ruling the plaintiffs failed to identify a legally protected interest in the monument.

Judge Jeff Carpenter joined Arrowood’s opinion. Judge John Tyson dissented.

He would have vacated the trial judge’s ruling and sent the case back to make supported findings and conclusions.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston