Lawmaker calls on governor to declare State of Emergency for portions of the Outer Banks

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 6, 2025 at 6:53 AM EST
NC 12 has reopened after a closure caused by ocean overwash.
(Photo: NC DOT)
File: NC 12 ocean overwash in October 2025.

A North Carolina state lawmaker has asked the governor to declare a State of Emergency for portions of the Outer Banks in response to shoreline collapse and the resulting infrastructure damage in Buxton and Ocracoke.

State Senator Bobby Hanig said Buxton has lost 16 homes in the past six weeks, and two hundred feet of shoreline, resulting in the washout of NC Highway 12 south of Oregon Inlet.

Hanig said that has isolated families, endangered lives, and exhausted local emergency management capabilities, so the situation meets the statutory criteria for state intervention.

He told Governor Josh Stein that local emergency and county resources are fully exhausted and cannot respond effectively without state assistance.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
