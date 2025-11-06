Lawmaker calls on governor to declare State of Emergency for portions of the Outer Banks

A North Carolina state lawmaker has asked the governor to declare a State of Emergency for portions of the Outer Banks in response to shoreline collapse and the resulting infrastructure damage in Buxton and Ocracoke.

State Senator Bobby Hanig said Buxton has lost 16 homes in the past six weeks, and two hundred feet of shoreline, resulting in the washout of NC Highway 12 south of Oregon Inlet.

Hanig said that has isolated families, endangered lives, and exhausted local emergency management capabilities, so the situation meets the statutory criteria for state intervention.

He told Governor Josh Stein that local emergency and county resources are fully exhausted and cannot respond effectively without state assistance.