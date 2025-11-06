ENC school district warning of zero tolerance for fighting

The leader of an eastern North Carolina school district is warning of zero tolerance for fighting among students.

In a letter to parents, Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. David White said incidents involving student fights, which began last year, have continued this school year, disrupting learning and creating unnecessary distractions.

He said any student involved in fighting, aggressive behavior, or incidents connected to gang activity will face serious disciplinary consequences, which may include long-term suspension or expulsion and criminal charges, when appropriate.

White said the district will not allow a small number of students to disrupt the education and safety of others.