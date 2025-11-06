© 2025 Public Radio East
ENC school district warning of zero tolerance for fighting

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 6, 2025 at 6:44 AM EST
Washington County Schools

The leader of an eastern North Carolina school district is warning of zero tolerance for fighting among students.

In a letter to parents, Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. David White said incidents involving student fights, which began last year, have continued this school year, disrupting learning and creating unnecessary distractions.

He said any student involved in fighting, aggressive behavior, or incidents connected to gang activity will face serious disciplinary consequences, which may include long-term suspension or expulsion and criminal charges, when appropriate.

White said the district will not allow a small number of students to disrupt the education and safety of others.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
