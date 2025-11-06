Eastern North Carolina agribusinesses partner to feed families impacted by government shutdown

Pogies at the Farm in rural Maysville is a community space, with activities for families, children, and adults, including farm camps, seasonal events, and a produce market. But, they’ve channeled their efforts into a new undertaking.

The working farm also provides hands-on experiences like feeding animals, gathering eggs, walking trails, and a children's play area. But right now, even amid the busy fall season, Laini Johnson, who operates the agritourism business with her husband Ethan, said they are also working to feed the hungry.

“Our goal here is to feed the people that are not able to be fed, the people that are losing their benefits," she said, "And we as a community are pulling together, and we are just facilitating the community coming together, to put these boxes together full of fresh fruits and vegetables and staples such as eggs and pantry staples with cereal and all good things, for children especially, because this is not their fault.”

Every Sunday, they are giving away free produce and grocery boxes for families affected by the federal government shutdown – impacted by SNAP cuts or federal workers that are not receiving a paycheck – with the help of another eastern North Carolina agriculture-related business.

“We're partnering with the market in Cedar Point with Jeff and Mary Miller," Laini said. "They are starting a food drive and so you can drop off all kinds of food donations there and they're putting it in a trailer and they're bringing it to us on Saturday so that we can pack the boxes to be ready for Sunday.”

The effort began last Sunday, and Laini said they handed out dozens of boxes of food to families in need. Another distribution is scheduled for this Sunday. Laini said they will continue for, “As long as the community wants to come together and help us support these boxes, because we can truly only do so much. Last week we were able to fund over 140 boxes and we hope to exceed that number again this coming Sunday.”

She said the community can help by sponsoring a box – which is meant to feed four people. “If you follow us on Facebook, there is a link in the post that we post every day where you can click the link and sponsor a box,” she explained.

As for those still awaiting even partial SNAP benefits, or government workers impacted by the shutdown, Laini said they can also reach out on social media. “If you need a box, message us on Facebook and ask to need a box for this coming Sunday," she said, "And if you get a response and a confirmation, you are good to come out this Sunday to pick up your box.”

Pickup on Sunday is between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pogies at the Farm has received 242 requests for food boxes, with funding for 189 covered; Laini said that leaves 53 left to fund, but they’re anticipating more requests to come in.