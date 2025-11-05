© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

North Carolina charter/for-hire community asked to share their perspectives on industry challenges

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 5, 2025 at 6:40 AM EST
Alex Reynolds / NPR

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries will hold three meetings in the coming weeks to give members of the charter/for-hire community an opportunity to share their perspectives on challenges the industry is facing.

Topics will include mandatory harvest reporting and any others those in attendance would like to discuss.

In eastern North Carolina, a meeting will be held on Thursday, November 13 at 6 p.m. at the Division of Marine Fisheries Central District office in Morehead City; another on Tuesday, December 2will start at 6 p.m. in the Dare Room at College of the Albermarle in Manteo.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston