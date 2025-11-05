North Carolina charter/for-hire community asked to share their perspectives on industry challenges

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries will hold three meetings in the coming weeks to give members of the charter/for-hire community an opportunity to share their perspectives on challenges the industry is facing.

Topics will include mandatory harvest reporting and any others those in attendance would like to discuss.

In eastern North Carolina, a meeting will be held on Thursday, November 13 at 6 p.m. at the Division of Marine Fisheries Central District office in Morehead City; another on Tuesday, December 2will start at 6 p.m. in the Dare Room at College of the Albermarle in Manteo.