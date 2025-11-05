© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

NC SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Stacy

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 5, 2025 at 6:25 AM EST
File photo: Police car lights
(Photo: Robert Kuykendall on Flickr via Creative Commons)
File photo: Police car lights

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Stacy that happened on Monday.

Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office received at call that a man was experiencing a mental health crisis, trespassing and breaking windows at a home on Highway 70.

Deputies said Timothy Gaskill Jr., who lives in the neighborhood, approached them holding two sai blades -- martial arts weapons that are a type of metal dagger -- before barricading himself inside his home.

Despite several attempts to communicate with Gaskill, deputies were unable to peacefully resolve the situation and the Carteret County Special Response Team was called in to help.

The officer-involved shooting occurred after law enforcement was on the scene for several hours. Medical personnel provided life-saving measures, but Gaskill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston