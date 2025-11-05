NC SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Stacy

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Stacy that happened on Monday.

Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office received at call that a man was experiencing a mental health crisis, trespassing and breaking windows at a home on Highway 70.

Deputies said Timothy Gaskill Jr., who lives in the neighborhood, approached them holding two sai blades -- martial arts weapons that are a type of metal dagger -- before barricading himself inside his home.

Despite several attempts to communicate with Gaskill, deputies were unable to peacefully resolve the situation and the Carteret County Special Response Team was called in to help.

The officer-involved shooting occurred after law enforcement was on the scene for several hours. Medical personnel provided life-saving measures, but Gaskill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident.