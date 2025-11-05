Many close races in eastern North Carolina municipal elections

Incumbent Mayor Jeffrey Odham will continue to lead New Bern, after taking nearly 53 percent of the vote in Tuesday night’s runoff election. Last month, Odham led with 49 percent, just shy of the 50% plus one needed to win the race outright over challenger Holly Raby. The Ward 4 alderman seat will be filled by Lainy white, replacing Johnnie Ray Kinsey.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly has won re-election over challenger Mildred Atkinson Council. Portia C. Willis was re-elected to the council at-large seat.

Former Jacksonville Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Michael Yaniero was elected to one of two nonpartisan city council seats on the ballot. Cindy Edwards captured the other seat. The race is close; the candidates were separated by fewer than 30 votes.

Challenger Ellen Brabo will be the next mayor of Washington, after beating Mayor Donald Sadler in last Tuesday night’s municipal election. Brabo owns the Ell Hotel, and recently filed a lawsuit over the city’s bed and breakfast ordinances. She will be sworn in on December 8.

A runoff is likely after a challenger topped Kinston’s incumbent mayor with less than two percent of the vote. Challenger Kareem Moore received 60 more votes than current Mayor Don Hardy.

In Morehead City, just one vote separated the two mayoral candidates. Councilman Lee Stiles got 760 votes to incumbent Mayor Jerry Jones’ 759.

Two newcomers were elected to the Swansboro Board of Commissioners. Wayne Herbert and Tim Vannoy finished on top in the five-person race to fill three seats on the board. Neither has held public office previously. Incumbent Jeff Conaway also reelected. Mayor Bill Justice was unopposed in his bid for reelection.