© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Many close races in eastern North Carolina municipal elections

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 5, 2025 at 6:17 AM EST
A ballot-marking machine is seen at an early in-person voting site at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Marshall, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
/
AP
A ballot-marking machine is seen at an early in-person voting site at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Marshall, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Incumbent Mayor Jeffrey Odham will continue to lead New Bern, after taking nearly 53 percent of the vote in Tuesday night’s runoff election. Last month, Odham led with 49 percent, just shy of the 50% plus one needed to win the race outright over challenger Holly Raby. The Ward 4 alderman seat will be filled by Lainy white, replacing Johnnie Ray Kinsey.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly has won re-election over challenger Mildred Atkinson Council. Portia C. Willis was re-elected to the council at-large seat.

Former Jacksonville Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Michael Yaniero was elected to one of two nonpartisan city council seats on the ballot. Cindy Edwards captured the other seat. The race is close; the candidates were separated by fewer than 30 votes.

Challenger Ellen Brabo will be the next mayor of Washington, after beating Mayor Donald Sadler in last Tuesday night’s municipal election. Brabo owns the Ell Hotel, and recently filed a lawsuit over the city’s bed and breakfast ordinances. She will be sworn in on December 8.

A runoff is likely after a challenger topped Kinston’s incumbent mayor with less than two percent of the vote. Challenger Kareem Moore received 60 more votes than current Mayor Don Hardy.

In Morehead City, just one vote separated the two mayoral candidates. Councilman Lee Stiles got 760 votes to incumbent Mayor Jerry Jones’ 759.

Two newcomers were elected to the Swansboro Board of Commissioners. Wayne Herbert and Tim Vannoy finished on top in the five-person race to fill three seats on the board. Neither has held public office previously. Incumbent Jeff Conaway also reelected. Mayor Bill Justice was unopposed in his bid for reelection.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston