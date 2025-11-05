High Point library program connects hundreds with social services in its first year

A High Point library-based program is showing success in its first year by connecting those in need with social work.

The program is a partnership between Mental Health Associates of the Triad and the High Point Public Library. It places a social worker and peer navigator onsite at the library to assist with housing referrals, mental health services and crisis intervention.

According to a presentation to the city council, the program has served more than 600 people since it began last year.

Eric Foushee, executive director of Mental Health Associates of the Triad, said despite the progress, the need remains high as they’re seeing insurance companies dropping more people because they can’t afford their premiums.

“Historically, you would think, oh, you know, we're just seeing homeless people," Foushee said. "No, we're seeing the warehouse worker that has three kids with the house that lives right down the street, who is coming in for support and help. And that has really been a shift.”

Data shows that employment and housing cases are the most needed services.