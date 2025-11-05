© 2025 Public Radio East
Danish artist brings one of his famous troll sculptures to High Point

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published November 5, 2025 at 9:23 PM EST
A troll sculpture by Danish artist Thomas Dambo in Breckenridge, Colorado.
Isak Heartstone
/
Thomas Dambo
A troll sculpture by Danish artist Thomas Dambo in Breckenridge, Colorado.

This weekend in High Point, renowned Danish artist Thomas Dambo will unveil his enormous new outdoor troll sculpture.

Thomas Dambo in High Point, North Carolina on November 5, 2025.
David Ford
/
WFDD
Thomas Dambo in High Point, North Carolina on November 5, 2025.

Just west of downtown, there’s a small clearing in some vine-covered woods behind an abandoned sock factory. There sits a smiling, 18-foot-tall troll. Her name is Little Sally.

Dambo and his team of local volunteers made her out of hundreds of pieces of scrap wood and found wooden objects. 

A wood sculpture artist carries some boards.
David Ford
/
WFDD
Thomas Dambo is busy adding the finishing touches to his latest wood sculpture in High Point.

The artist has 172 sculptures around the world, and they’re viewed by roughly 4.5 million people each year. Dambo calls himself a recycling celebrity, and he sees his work changing a consumerist mindset.

"And that is the potential of our trash. It is to do that, you know?" he says. "And I think that’s why people love my art so much. It is because it’s not trying to sell people something. It’s made with people’s hands, it’s right there, and it has a pure, good intention behind it."

Beginning on Saturday at 2 p.m., the public can view Dambo’s giant troll sculpture near the corner of West Green Drive and West Grimes Avenue.
David Ford
David Ford
