Mecklenburg transit and transportation sales tax winning, early returns show

Voting results posted Tuesday night from ballots cast early and roughly two-thirds of precincts on Election Day show the Mecklenburg County transportation and transit sales tax leading, 54% to 46%.

If approved, the referendum would raise the county's sales tax one percentage point, to 8.25%.

Charlotte's referendum has been in the works for more than half a decade, starting with the Charlotte MOVES task force convened in 2019. That group recommended a local sales tax increase to fund transit expansion.

The plan would spread new funds around different transportation modes, with 40% of the money going to roads, bike lanes and sidewalks; 40% would be for rail transit, starting with the Red Line commuter train to Lake Norman; 20% would be for buses and new microtransit.

The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance spearheaded the "Yes" campaign, and has spent at least $1.7 million on mailers, digital ads, TV ads and radio ads.

On the other side, the progressive group Action NC led the charge against the tax, saying the sales tax hurts low-income residents because it’s regressive. Action NC says it’s spent about $6,000.

The increase would cost the average family $240 a year in Mecklenburg County.