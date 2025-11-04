State of North Carolina will grant $10 million to local food banks amid SNAP uncertainty

The State of North Carolina will grant $10 million to local food banks across the state, alongside a $5 donated by AmeriHealth Caritas.

The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation will also provide earlier access to $2.5 million from a previously announced $10 million gift.

These announcements, made Friday, come as food banks prepare for an influx of need following the U.S. Department of Agriculture decision to suspend the distribution of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November.

Governor Josh Stein said that, with the help of generous partners, North Carolina is taking action to keep families fed.

David and Nicole Tepper said every family deserves access to food and basic needs, yet food insecurity is a daily reality for millions.

President & CEO of the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina Amy Beros said emergency food programs can’t replace the impact of federal nutrition assistance but quick action was needed to ensure critical support continues uninterrupted for those who need it most.