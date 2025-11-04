© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Injunction sought to block Watagua County maps in 2026 election

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published November 4, 2025 at 1:58 PM EST
Board of Commissioners districts
Courtesy Watauga County
The current Board of Commissioners districts in Watauga County.

Voting rights activists in Watauga County are seeking an injunction to block the use of the current county election maps in the 2026 election.

The request made in federal court is part of a lawsuit challenging a change in the way voters picked members of the Board of Commissioners and Education in 2024.

GOP lawmakers approved the redistricting, which led to Republican gains. The Board of Commissioners went from a Democratic majority to entirely Republican.

In 2024, voters also overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure that included a mixture of district and at-large seats.

But the legislature passed another bill keeping the measure from taking effect until 2034.

Last month, a group of plaintiffs, including the Watauga County Voting Rights Task Force and Common Cause, sued over the changes.

On Monday, the group asked for a preliminary injunction to block the use of the current maps in next year’s election. They want to use the voter-approved districts instead.

The defendants in the case are predominantly Watuaga government officials involved in local elections.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber