Audit shows Elizabeth City government illegally spent thousands on meals for meeting participants

By Annette Weston
Published November 4, 2025
The North Carolina Office of the State Auditor has released a report that shows Elizabeth City government employees and the former city manager illegally spent thousands of dollars on meals for meeting participants.

After a call was made to the State Auditor’s Tipline, OSA investigated Elizabeth City’s use of procurement cards, which function as government credit cards.
OSA reviewed nearly $80,000 in P-Card purchases by city employees and almost $15,000 by the former City Manager.

Those food purchases investigated include more than $700 at Sugarcane Grill and Lounge for brunch for the American Defense Team, and $500 at Waterman’s Grill for a team dinner, including eight orders of Stuffed Flounder costing $32.99 each.

While purchases of food are not explicitly prohibited, State Auditor Dave Boliek said both the former city manager and city employees violated Elizabeth City’s Purchasing Manual.

He said there was no evidence of supervisory review or approval, some meals exceeded the $500 purchase limit, itemized receipts were not provided, and employees didn’t submit monthly purchasing logs signed by a supervisor or department head.

Boliek said the investigation shows that tighter controls are needed on the use of government credit cards in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City has had five finance directors since August 2022, no permanent director as of September 2025, and has spent over half a million dollars on contractors to assist the finance department over the past two years.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
