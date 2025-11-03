Voters head to the polls for the 2025 municipal elections

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the final day of voting in the 2025 municipal elections.

Voters in the Forsyth County towns of Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, and Tobaccoville will pick new mayors and council members. About 450 residents cast ballots during the early voting period, which ended this past weekend.

Turnout was higher in Guilford County — over 6,700 voters cast ballots early this year. Contested races in Greensboro could be driving those numbers.

Six Gate City council seats are on the ballot, and voters will also elect a new mayor. Candidates Robbie Perkins and Marikay Abuzuaiter have been making their cases to voters in a series of public forums ahead of Election Day.

Polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. Anyone in line at closing time can vote.