FERC releases environmental assessment for pipeline project

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has released its assessment of a controversial pipeline project.

Transco’s Southeast Supply Enhancement Project would build more than 20 miles of a natural gas pipeline through the Triad. A federal report concludes that it would not significantly affect the quality of the environment.

Jessica Sims, with Appalachian Voices, a nonprofit environmental organization, says she was disappointed with the report.

“We would love to see the impacts of the Southeast Supply Project truly considered by the agencies determining whether or not to grant permits, and that they would reach the conclusion that the SSEP is too burdensome on Virginia and North Carolina waters, and on North Carolina's air," she says.

Sims says the assessment falls short of an environmental impact statement, which has more rigorous requirements.

The report comes after months of widespread opposition to the project by local advocates. Several municipalities have passed resolutions supporting a thorough review of communities’ safety concerns.

Residents can comment on the assessment through Dec. 1.