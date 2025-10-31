NC AG asking Congress to clarify definition of “hemp” to prevent sale of unregulated THC products, especially to children

North Carolina’s attorney general and 38 others are asking Congress to clarify the definition of “hemp” to prevent the continued sale of unregulated THC products, especially to children.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson said it’s too easy for kids to walk into a gas station and buy a product that is unregulated and could be really harmful for them, and federal protections are needed to keep kids safe.

Since the passage of the 2018 federal Farm Bill, hemp-derived THC products have flooded the market because sellers have exploited ambiguity in the bill.

Jackson said the products don’t have consistent age restrictions, label standards, or safety requirements, and they often come in packaging designed to appeal to children.

The coalition of attorneys general urged U.S. Senate and House letters to clarify the federal definition of hemp either during the upcoming appropriations process or during the re-authorization of the Farm Bill.