NC AG asking Congress to clarify definition of “hemp” to prevent sale of unregulated THC products, especially to children

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 31, 2025 at 6:57 AM EDT
File: Hemp products for sale.
Tim Sloan
/
AFP/Getty Images
Hemp products for sale in Washington, D.C., in 2010. The U.S. is the world's largest consumer of hemp products, although growing hemp is illegal under federal law. Colorado recently passed a measure that legalizes growing hemp.

North Carolina’s attorney general and 38 others are asking Congress to clarify the definition of “hemp” to prevent the continued sale of unregulated THC products, especially to children.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson said it’s too easy for kids to walk into a gas station and buy a product that is unregulated and could be really harmful for them, and federal protections are needed to keep kids safe.

Since the passage of the 2018 federal Farm Bill, hemp-derived THC products have flooded the market because sellers have exploited ambiguity in the bill.

Jackson said the products don’t have consistent age restrictions, label standards, or safety requirements, and they often come in packaging designed to appeal to children.

The coalition of attorneys general urged U.S. Senate and House letters to clarify the federal definition of hemp either during the upcoming appropriations process or during the re-authorization of the Farm Bill.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
