Eastern North Carolina middle school teacher arrested on child sex charge

An eastern North Carolina middle school teacher has been arrested on a child sex charge.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Manley Moore of Richlands is charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. He is accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a child, beginning in August.

The Northwood Parks Middle School teacher had been suspended on October 2 as the investigation into the inappropriate messages continued.

Leaders at Onslow County Schools said the district has been cooperating with the investigation, and Moore’s behavior, “Stands in stark contrast to our expectations.”