Carteret County schools will host Holocaust survivor next week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 31, 2025 at 6:54 AM EDT
Renee Fink, a Holocaust survivor from the Netherlands who lost her parents to Aushwitz and was given to a stranger at the age of four to remain in hiding until the war ended, will share her story with students at Morehead City Middle School on Tuesday.
USDA
/
Flickr
A school in Carteret County will host a Holocaust survivor next week.

Fink’s presentation will include a video that explains her experiences, and a questions and answer session.

She will also attend a special dinner and discussion with teachers from Morehead City Middle and Broad Creek Middle School. Croatan High School will host Fink on Wednesday to speak to students from Broad Creek Middle School.

District leaders said the discussion was arranged in support of North Carolina’s Gizella Abramson Holocaust Education Act, which was passed in 2021 and is intended to enrich students’ understanding of the Holocaust.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
