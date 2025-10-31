Carteret County schools will host Holocaust survivor next week

A school in Carteret County will host a Holocaust survivor next week.

Renee Fink, a Holocaust survivor from the Netherlands who lost her parents to Aushwitz and was given to a stranger at the age of four to remain in hiding until the war ended, will share her story with students at Morehead City Middle School on Tuesday.

Fink’s presentation will include a video that explains her experiences, and a questions and answer session.

She will also attend a special dinner and discussion with teachers from Morehead City Middle and Broad Creek Middle School. Croatan High School will host Fink on Wednesday to speak to students from Broad Creek Middle School.

District leaders said the discussion was arranged in support of North Carolina’s Gizella Abramson Holocaust Education Act, which was passed in 2021 and is intended to enrich students’ understanding of the Holocaust.