Student loan repayments offered to encourage more registered nurses to practice in rural areas

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering tax-free educational loan repayments to encourage more registered nurses to practice in rural areas.

The North Carolina Nurse Initiative is available to qualifying nurses in underserved areas across the state.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai said it will help ease the financial burden for those pursuing a career in nursing, particularly in rural communities.

North Carolina’s rural population is the second largest in the country with more than 4.6 million people living in rural areas. Studies show rural residents experience nearly two times greater difficulty accessing health care services than their urban counterparts, and 91 of 100 counties have shortages in primary care, dental and behavioral health.

Applications for the North Carolina Nurse Initiative are now available, but funding is limited. Awards will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible and complete applications.