© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Student loan repayments offered to encourage more registered nurses to practice in rural areas

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 30, 2025 at 6:27 AM EDT
SocjosensPG
/
Getty Images

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering tax-free educational loan repayments to encourage more registered nurses to practice in rural areas.

The North Carolina Nurse Initiative is available to qualifying nurses in underserved areas across the state.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai said it will help ease the financial burden for those pursuing a career in nursing, particularly in rural communities.

North Carolina’s rural population is the second largest in the country with more than 4.6 million people living in rural areas. Studies show rural residents experience nearly two times greater difficulty accessing health care services than their urban counterparts, and 91 of 100 counties have shortages in primary care, dental and behavioral health.

Applications for the North Carolina Nurse Initiative are now available, but funding is limited. Awards will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible and complete applications.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston