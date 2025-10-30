Guilford County to glow green in honor of veterans

Guilford County will illuminate its buildings in a vibrant green light next week as part of a national campaign to honor veterans.

Operation Green Light is a week-long initiative that gives a visible show of support for those who have served and the sacrifices they’ve made. It also looks to raise awareness of local and statewide resources.

Guilford County Veterans Services Director Robert Shelly says green is the color of hope.

“It just shows veterans that they're not in this alone, and that there are benefits that they're entitled to, and we just need to make them aware of those benefits so that they can apply,” Shelly says.

Shelly adds that this involves asking individuals who enter county departments if they’re veterans and informing them of available help. This ranges from assistance with disability programs to home loans for those who qualify.

Residents and local businesses can participate by changing one light to a green bulb by a window or front door. The campaign begins Tuesday, Nov. 4, and runs through Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

More than 700,00 veterans reside in the state, according to the North Carolina Association of Counties.