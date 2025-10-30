© 2025 Public Radio East
Former ECU student charged with ethnic intimidation sentenced to probation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 30, 2025 at 6:24 AM EDT
ECU News Services

A former East Carolina University student who was charged with ethnic intimidation, damaging religious items, and stealing Mormon scriptures on campus has been sentenced to probation.

In September, Ashley Correa-Martnez was accused of entering a meditation room in the main student center and taking the Book of Mormon. Investigators said she also damaged the carpet by smearing human waste on it, and urinated on a foot wash station. Warrants show she threatened to assault members of the Muslim community because of their religion.

Correa-Martnez pleaded guilty to injury to real property and was placed on supervised probation for 18 months. She will also have mental health and anger management evaluations. If she successfully completes probation, ethnic intimidation and other charges will be dropped.

Correa-Martnez was also ordered not to have any contact with ECU unless she is a student. ECU officials said she is no longer a student at the university.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
