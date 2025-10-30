Former ECU student charged with ethnic intimidation sentenced to probation

A former East Carolina University student who was charged with ethnic intimidation, damaging religious items, and stealing Mormon scriptures on campus has been sentenced to probation.

In September, Ashley Correa-Martnez was accused of entering a meditation room in the main student center and taking the Book of Mormon. Investigators said she also damaged the carpet by smearing human waste on it, and urinated on a foot wash station. Warrants show she threatened to assault members of the Muslim community because of their religion.

Correa-Martnez pleaded guilty to injury to real property and was placed on supervised probation for 18 months. She will also have mental health and anger management evaluations. If she successfully completes probation, ethnic intimidation and other charges will be dropped.

Correa-Martnez was also ordered not to have any contact with ECU unless she is a student. ECU officials said she is no longer a student at the university.