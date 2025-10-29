State officials to discuss striped bass management in ENC rivers

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries and staff from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will hold an informational meeting next week to present upcoming management changes for Striped Bass in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse Rivers.

Officials said an analysis of recent Striped Bass management shows that the closures have not resulted in increased striped bass stock despite continued stocking efforts.

The Division and Wildlife Resources Commission have developed harvest management measures that provide protection for and access to the resource.

The harvest management strategy focuses harvest on stocked fish in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse rivers but limits harvest of Albemarle-Roanoke Striped Bass that also live in these rivers.

The November 5 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Washington Civic Center.