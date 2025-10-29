© 2025 Public Radio East
NC congressman’s bill would ban mid-decade congressional redistricting

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 29, 2025 at 12:13 PM EDT
Don Davis
File: Davis met with U.S. soldiers training and advising Ukrainian fighters on the front line.

Congressman Don Davis has introduced a bill that would ban mid-decade congressional redistricting.

The bill was introduced shortly after the Republican-controlled North Carolina General Assembly redrew Davis's 1st Congressional District, a change that could threaten his seat in the 2026 election.

The Restoring Electoral Stability to Enhance Trust (RESET) Act of 2025 would stop states from redrawing congressional district maps between the decennial census, which is typically used for redistricting.

If passed, the legislation would apply retroactively to 2020, invalidating any mid-decade redistricting maps passed since that time.

It would also prohibit states from enacting similar legislation in the future.
