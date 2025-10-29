NC congressman’s bill would ban mid-decade congressional redistricting

Congressman Don Davis has introduced a bill that would ban mid-decade congressional redistricting.

The bill was introduced shortly after the Republican-controlled North Carolina General Assembly redrew Davis's 1st Congressional District, a change that could threaten his seat in the 2026 election.

The Restoring Electoral Stability to Enhance Trust (RESET) Act of 2025 would stop states from redrawing congressional district maps between the decennial census, which is typically used for redistricting.

If passed, the legislation would apply retroactively to 2020, invalidating any mid-decade redistricting maps passed since that time.

It would also prohibit states from enacting similar legislation in the future.